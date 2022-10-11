‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ian Ellis James, an Emmy award-winning Sesame Street writer known by his stage name William...
Demand soars for kids’ books addressing violence, trauma
FILE - The case before the court involves a California law that says pork sold in the state...
Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half...
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade