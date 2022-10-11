Kohl’s closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day

Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.(Kohl's)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (KWCH) - Kohl’s announced Tuesday that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The move comes as more retailers opt out of shopping on Thanksgiving so employees can spend the holiday with family.

Customers still looking to get a jump on holiday shopping can do so on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App, the department store said.

Holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center injures kids, staff
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine sees more widespread strikes, gets Western backing