Isolated Showers Today, Another Round Wednesday Morning

First Alert Forecast: Showers will remain spotty this afternoon and evening, but a few lingering showers are possible. Expect widespread rain and storms tomorrow along the cold front Wednesday morning. The good news is that we’ve been pulled from the severe threat. But we’ll maintain a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday just to make sure you’re aware that a 2d round of rain and storms will impact the morning drive.

This evening: A few lingering showers are still possible this evening. Not too widespread, but some areas may still get wet. Rain tapers off late but we have another round coming Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Rain and storms move in during the morning drive, so expect it to go slower than normal. The rain will move out by afternoon and it will be a cool to mild day with a high near 70.

Thursday & Friday Winds: Frist Alert update on some cool and windy days Thursday & Friday. Gusts to 35 MPH Thursday and to 30 MPH Friday. Both days will have highs in the 60s.

