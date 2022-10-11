Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, one family whose son died in the St. Louis County Jail in 2019 received some justice.

The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.

“They’re not treating them like they’re human beings. That’s what I need them to do,” Tashonda Troupe said.

Troupe’s son, Lamar Catchings, died in the county jail in 2019. He was one of five inmates who died that year. Troupe is one of many advocates who hasn’t stopped asking for change since 2019.

“Since Lamar’s death I’ve been fighting for jail reform,” Troupe said.

Catchings died from a curable form of cancer that went undiagnosed by jail medical staff. The same happened that year with Daniel Stout. News 4 is told Stout had asked for medical attention in the County Justice Center, but was then taken to Bonne Terre where he later died before EMS could arrive.

“Being that all of these employees have this immunity, so therefore, they can’t be charged with anything and the only way we get justice is through monetary value,” Troupe said.

Troupe and other families said that money doesn’t bring their loved ones back, and also said it’s just one piece of justice.

“Nobody is being held accountable for anything. They fall up under this immunity, so it’s like they can do what they wanna do and they can’t be touched,” Troupe said.

Troupe is also suing the county for her son’s death.

Scott Anders, the jail’s director, told News 4 they have additional officers in every pod now. They also said they’re able to provide medical services on every floor.

We asked the county why jail staff individuals aren’t being held accountable for inmate deaths. We also asked where this $1.M in settlement money came from and haven’t heard back.

