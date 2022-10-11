Episode 204: The Wine and Cheese Place

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In 1982, the Cheese Place first opened its doors. 40 years later, The Wine and Cheese Place, as it’s called now, has established itself as one of the go-to places for all things wine, beer, liquor, and of course cheese.

We sat down at their store in Kirkwood, to talk about the milestone. Aaron Zwicker is the co-owner and wine manager and has helped countless people find the perfect bottle. He joined us on the podcast along with owner Vijay Shroff to talk about serving the St. Louis community. We dive deep into how they choose what to put on store shelves, how they get their hands on the labels you’re going to want on your dinner table and how their commitment to the industry allows them to partner with some of our favorite brands like Side Project Brewing for exclusive releases.

The Wine and Cheese Place has locations in Clayton, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur, Town and Country, as well as Spirit Wine and Craft in South St. Louis.

