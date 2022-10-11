Construction underway for Topgolf in Midtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Construction is underway to bring Topgolf to Midtown!

The venue will be located south of the Saint Louis University campus at the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and Compton Avenue, south of Interstate 64. The three-level venue will have 102 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, and a bar.

This will be Topgolf’s second location in the St. Louis area.

