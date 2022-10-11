Construction underway for Topgolf in Midtown

Rendering of Topgolf’s future venue in St. Louis, which will be the second in the Greater St....
Rendering of Topgolf’s future venue in St. Louis, which will be the second in the Greater St. Louis area(Hand-out | Topgolf)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Construction is underway to bring Topgolf to Midtown!

The venue will be located south of the Saint Louis University campus at the intersection of Chouteau Avenue and Compton Avenue, south of Interstate 64. The three-level venue will have 102 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, and a bar.

This will be Topgolf’s second location in the St. Louis area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half...
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates...
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019