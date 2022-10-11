Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday...
A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge fire officials tell News 4 that the child’s mother and older sibling were taken to a hospital.

Flames were shooting from the front windows when firefighters arrived on the scene. Both firefighters and neighbors tried to put the fire out. The Jefferson County Sheriff and State Fire Marshall are investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People skating at Steinberg Ice Rink
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates...
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half...
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade