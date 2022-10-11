3 pedestrians hit by cars, killed in St. Louis County Monday night, Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women and one man were hit by cars and killed in three separate accidents that happened in St. Louis County Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The first accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. A woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. Police tell News 4 that the driver of the car stayed at the scene and tried to issue first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

About an hour later, a woman from Maryland Heights was hit by a car on Woodson Road near Tennyson Road in Overland. A 2018 Mercedes-Benz went off the right side of the road, hit three parked cars and then stuck 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser. The Mercedes then hit a road sign, returned to the roadway and hit another parked car. All of the parked cars were unoccupied. Freebersyser was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

Around 2:50 a.m., a man was hit by a car at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information on any of the accidents is asked to call 636-529-8210. Anyone who calls CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 is eligible for a reward.

