ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening.

Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Several people were ejected and taken to a hospital.

More than two hours after the accident, police said one of the victims died.

