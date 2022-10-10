Woman hit by car, killed in South City; search on for driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in South City Sunday evening.

The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Spring just after 6:45 p.m. Police say the victim was standing in the parking lane or in a lane of traffic when she was hit by a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.

Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

