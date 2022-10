ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A toddler was injured in a south St. Louis shooting Monday.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway before 12:30 p.m. The boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

News 4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as information develops.

