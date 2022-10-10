A Round of Rain Tuesday and Then Wednesday Is First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Forecast: We are tracking two rounds of rain over the next few days. The first hits tonight through Tuesday with the heaviest rain in the morning. However, that will not be strong or severe. The second round arriving Wednesday has prompted a First Alert Weather Day though the severe risk is low. It’s uncertain we’ll see enough storm fuel for a strong storm, but the Storm Prediction Center has put us into the lowest level 1 risk.

Tonight-Tuesday: Rain may slow down the morning drive and continue into the early afternoon. But the bulk of the rain is during the morning. Temperatures will be milder in the morning but also won’t warm up as much due to the clouds and rain. Lows near 60 with highs near 70.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as the second round of storms moves in. While the risk remains low, if storms reach severe limits, they will be capable of producing strong winds and perhaps some hail. It’s possible this risk shifts, so stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted. A cold front will force this round of rain as early as Wednesday morning, with rain and storms lasting into the afternoon. So timing would be morning to early afternoon IF storms can grow strong enough.

This is our best chance for rain in weeks. Accumulations will generally be between .25″ and .75″ from both rounds of rain Tuesday & Wednesday, with isolated spots seeing an inch or so of rain.

