A round of rain tonight and Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Forecast: We are tracking two rounds of storms over the next few days. The second round arriving Wednesday has prompted a First Alert Weather Day.

We’ll have warm temperatures today, reaching 80° ahead of the first round of rain tonight. This round is moving northeast along I-44 out of Oklahoma. Expect showers to be present through the Tuesday morning commute, with some rain lasting into the early afternoon. Because of the early onset of the rain, temperatures won’t make it out of the 70s Tuesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as the second round of storms moves in. While the risk remains low, if storms reach severe limits, they will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. A cold front will force this round of rain as early as Wednesday morning, with rain and storms lasting into the afternoon. Uncertainty still exists on the exact timing of the storms and their intensity. Details will continue to be nailed down in future updates, so check back in with us!

This is our best chance for rain in weeks. Accumulations will generally be between .25″ and .75″, with isolated spots seeing an inch or so of rain.

