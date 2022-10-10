Parents raise concern about dangerous driving near U City schools

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Jeri Bross’ 8-year-old son, Dylan, attends Christ The King Catholic School in University City. Last week while picking up her son after school, she encountered a car with two teens in it that was driving the wrong way in front of the school.

“And they were speeding down the wrong side coming at me. I had to run across the street to get out of the way,” she said.

When Bross posted on social media about the dangerous situation, she heard from other parents and residents who live near the school about other examples of dangerous driving. Speeding is one concern but the most common was about drivers running stop signs.

Sherry Korner lives a block south of Christ The King School and often sits outside in the afternoon. She said she watched and kept track once of how many cars run through the stop signs.

“One out of every 4 drivers plows right through the stop signs. Either as a rolling stop or just barrels right through,” said Korner.

Others said they’ve seen impatient drivers run stop signs as children are approaching to cross the street. It appeared the drivers were making an effort to get through the intersection before they would be forced to wait for the children to cross the street.

With Jackson Park Elementary School and University City High School a block west, Korner said there are a lot of children walking and biking through the neighborhood when schools let out.

“These kids don’t remember that they’re supposed to look both ways and stop and that type of thing. And I’m just waiting for a tragedy to happen. It’s very scary,” said Korner.

In the comments to Bross’ social media posts, others were offering suggestions. Ideas for solutions included speed bumps, crossing guards and more police patrols.

“I am really glad that everyone is talking and coming together,” said Bross.

Bross said she reached out to University City Mayor Terry Crow and that her concerns didn’t fall on deaf ears. She said Crow got back to her and shared her concerns with two members of the board of aldermen, the city manager and the police chief. She said she was contacted by a police commander and the two plan to speak on Monday about the parents’ and neighbors’ traffic concerns and possible solutions.

