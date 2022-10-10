Annual hydrant flushing underway this week in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – The City of Wentzville will conduct its annual fire hydrant flushing this week.

City officials are asking residents to refrain from washing laundry when the flushing process is underway in their neighborhood. During the process, it is common to stir up mineral deposits in the mains.

Click here to view a map of affected areas.

