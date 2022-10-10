2 teens arrested after overnight car break-ins in West County

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning.

Police tell News 4 they received a call around 4:00 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off of Guelbreth Road, which is just north of Creve Coeur in unincorporated St. Louis County. Creve Coeur officers say when they arrived on the scene, they spotted three cars speed off but chose not to chase.

Officers then spotted a stolen 2018 Hyundai Tucson enter the Westchester Estates subdivision off Ballas Road in Creve Coeur. The teens then got out of the car and fled on foot in the 11700 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police say they then used a night-vision drone to locate the suspects, who were taken into custody near New Salem Drive. Officers believe a car was also broken into on New Salem Drive. The Hyundai was reported stolen out of South City Sunday.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim or has ring/surveillance camera footage of car break-ins is asked to call Creve Coeur PD.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.