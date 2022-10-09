From a morning chill to a warmer afternoon

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
First Alert Forecast: A Frost Advisory is in effect this morning for areas South & East of St. Louis as temperatures will drop to 33-36 degrees. Temperatures in St. Louis aren’t as cold as morning readings in the 40s.

While still cool, temperatures will sit about 10° warmer than yesterday with highs in the 70s. In St. Louis, I’m forecasting a high temperature of 73° with mainly sunny skies.

We have a warmer night with temperatures in the 50s ahead of temperatures in the upper 70s tomorrow. The warmth stays through Wednesday.

Let’s talk rain! The mid-week cold front will bring rain starting Tuesday night, with more widespread showers by Wednesday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. A common rainfall amount will be around an inch, something we haven’t seen in a month, while a few isolated spots may see a half-inch+ of rain. The cold front producing the showers will bring cooler air Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast

