Maryland Heights police searching for shooting suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights.

Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McDevitt with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said he was last seen driving a dark 1991 Ford pick-up truck with the Missouri license plate 5HD-Y79.

Anyone with information on McDevitt is asked to call the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700, extension 1.

