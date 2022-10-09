A local nonprofit focusing on helping youth, young adults in recovery through art expands to new location

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A nonprofit that focuses on addiction recovery is expanding.

Hope Creates is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering youths and young adults recovering from addiction through art, whether that be painting, music, improv, etc.

The new space is offering more opportunities to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Executive Director Kathie Thomas says that allows for those in the program to have access to more creative outlets.

“Addiction and alcoholism affects the whole family,” Thomas says. “It puts the entire family into chaos and lack of control so being able to come with your family if they want to.”

Haven Hague has been sober for years, finding the Hope Creates program in 2018.

“It was crucial for my life up here,” Hague says. “I wouldn’t have made it or really had much success up here without this organization.”

Hague says it offered her a place to find community and an opportunity to fall back in love with art.

“Through art you learn several coping mechanisms or several valuable life lessons about making mistakes and being able to take risks that are safe, in an environment that’s safe,” Hague says.

Hope Creates partners with other recovery programs in the Metro, including the Child and Family Empowerment Center.

Executive Director Marsha Hawkins-Hourd says the community has to come together to address this.

“When they entered the world of substance use disorder and all the darkness and chaos, that dream died,” Hawkins- Hourd says. “But to see that come back to life in some of them, it’s really magical.”

Hague also stresses how important it is for those in recovery to have positive influences in their lives.

“We’re a program that is trying to solve one of the largest issues that we’re facing as a society right now,” Hague says. “Especially after COVID and isolation. This is a way to connect with people and connection is the opposite of isolation. It’s the opposite of addiction.”

