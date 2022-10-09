Even Warmer Monday, Rain Arrives Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Forecast:

We will have a warmer night with temperatures in the 50s ahead of temperatures topping out near 80 tomorrow afternoon.

The forecast has changed a bit. Probabilities for rain are high both Tuesday & Wednesday. As of now it looks like Tuesday may provide the better soaking, especially during the morning hours. Between late Monday night & Wednesday night, much of the area should pick up about 1/2″ of rain. Some areas may exceed that, particularly north of I-70.

A cold front moves through Wednesday night which will end the rain and bring in cooler & breezy conditions.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
From a morning chill to a warmer afternoon
7 Day forecast
From a morning chill to a warmer afternoon
Even Warmer Monday, Rain Arrives Tuesday
Even Warmer Monday, Rain Arrives Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Frost this morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Frost this morning