Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Oct. 10, 2021. A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.(Alex Menendez | AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)
By The Associated Press and ROB MAADDI
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.

A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was issued a civil citation and given a notice to appear in court.

The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.

Last Monday night, a protester waving a device emitting pink smoke ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ home game against Los Angeles and was flattened by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The protester filed a police report after being subdued by Wagner.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) works around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian...
Tampa Bay Lightning suspends Ian Cole pending sexual abuse investigation
x
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
Law enforcement says a pickup plowed into a group gathered outside a bar overnight in Colorado.
1 dead, 7 injured after truck drives through Colorado bar crowd
A nonprofit that focuses on addiction recovery is expanding.
A local nonprofit focusing on helping youth, young adults in recovery through art expands to new location