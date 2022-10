ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- BJC will offer free flu shots Thursday, October 13 in Florissant from 2-6 p.m.

The shots will be available at Northwest HealthCare at 1225 Graham Road. An appointment must be made online prior to arrival.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.