St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family

St. Louis County will pay $1.2 million to the family of former inmate Daniel Stout.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family.

The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019.

The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that Stout was in need of medical help. Jail staff told him he would need to wait for care after he was transferred to a prison in Bonne Terre. Stout died less than an hour after he arrived at the jail.

