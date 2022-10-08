Soulard residents concerned over juveniles caught on camera with a large gun

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - News 4 obtained alarming video of an armed juvenile walking around Soulard earlier this week. Soulard residents tell News 4 the neighborhood is family-friendly and usually very safe.

Over the last few months, many residents say they’ve seen the same group of kids throughout the area and it’s starting to raise concerns.

Sergio says on Sunday afternoon, he saw four kids walk by his home. Sergio says the oldest of those kids was carrying what he claims to be a shotgun.

“It caused my dogs to bark and then he pointed the gun straight into our window where the dogs were,” Sergio says. “I saw him walk by and the flash of it was pretty shocking.”

Sergio and other neighbors called the police on Sunday. This isn’t the first time the group has been spotted in Soulard.

“They basically would come to this corner and the older kid, the taller one, was kind of coaching the younger ones to go down the street, grab some packages and bring them back,” Sergio says.

Mary Birkenmeier has lived in Soulard for more than two decades and says she’s never seen anything like this before.

“It’s very dangerous to go out of your front door,” Birkenmeier says. “We hardly ever do.”

Birkenmeier told News 4 she’s also seen the kids carrying bats and hanging out in her own backyard.

“I’m not sure if someone is new to the area and this is what they decided but since January, they’ve tried to break into the trucks and the cars and it’s on Sunday,” Birkenmeier says. “I don’t know what it is about Sundays. Each time it’s been a Sunday.”

News 4 reached out to the Department of Public Safety to confirm these are juveniles and has been told their exact ages are unknown.

Sergio is confident this is a group of juveniles and isn’t sure what to do next about these minors carrying a weapon.

“They’re probably going to stay around this area,” Sergio says. “They’re gonna continue growing up here most likely and so unless there’s some sort of positive influence or an intervention from parents, I don’t know what would cause their behavior to change.”

News 4 did reach out to the Department of Public Safety about these concerns from residents.

The Department of Public Safety sent this statement:

“The Department of Public Safety is aware of this situation, and the St. Louis Police Department is looking into this further. We want to remind parents of the importance of locking their guns correctly away and out of reach of children.”

