Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police.

The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.

The 38-year-old victim took himself to the hospital. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Lyft driver shot after picking up passenger, St. Louis police say
Julia Avery
WATCH: News 4's Julia Avery's pep talk for Cardinals fans
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
Marijuana plants
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say