Man on vacation in St. Louis gets Kia stolen, towing company sees 5 Kia/Hyundai cars stolen per day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Justin Carson drove eight hours to visit St. Louis only to get his car stolen on Miami Street in South City. Now he is forced to travel back home to Atlanta without his Kia Optima.

“There was just a pile of glass in the spot that my car was parked but no car,” says Carson. “I’ve never dealt with a car break-in, a smashed window, my car being stolen anywhere else but here in St. Louis.”

Car thefts have doubled in the city this year. The mayor’s office says Hyundai and Kia automakers are responsible.

Hartmann’s Auto Center is working around the clock to pick up what’s left of these vehicles.

“Our drivers probably get about five of these things a day. Just Kias and Hyundais getting stolen,” says tow truck driver Mark Hartmann.

He unloaded a stolen Kia Thursday. The back window was busted out and abandoned.

“Another stolen recovery we got,” he says. “It’s good for business but it’s bad for a lot of things. Customers are out of their car for weeks.”

According to the mayor’s office, about 350 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in August alone and there have been more than 1,500 theft reports filed since January.

There are plans to sue the automakers for the rise in grand theft auto crimes in St. Louis City.

Carson said he will never purchase a Kia vehicle again.

“Kia let us down as far as really getting behind this and helping us find a solution,” he says.

Police are urging Hyundai and Kia drivers to lock their steering wheels with a car club to prevent another vehicle theft.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.