Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis

A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.

No other information regarding the shooting have been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
Marijuana plants
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
soulard gun
Soulard residents concerned over juveniles caught on camera with a large gun
Janis Lynn Lopez was last seen on Grampian Road the afternoon of Oct. 7.
St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home