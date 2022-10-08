Lyft driver shot after picking up passenger, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lyft driver was shot while on the job in St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The victim had just picked up her fare and was driving to the destination when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said. The 54-year-old driver was shot in the forehead at 16th and Cass just before 2:30 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. The passenger in the car was not injured.

