Frost South & East of St. Louis Overnight, Warmer Sunday

A Frost Advisory is in effect Sunday morning for areas South & East of St. Louis as temperatures will drop to 33-36 degrees. It won’t be as cold in St. Louis as I’ve forecast an overnight low of 43.

Sunday will begin cool but warm up quickly with afternoon highs about ten degrees warmer than Saturday. I’m forecasting 73 which is about average for this time of year.

Monday is sunny & warmer still as we reach the upper 70s.

We see a few chances of rain between Tuesday & Wednesday with the best chances being Wednesday & Wednesday night when a cold front moves through. Behind that front temperatures drop again and it turns breezy for Thursday.

