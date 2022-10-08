Excelsior Springs man charged with rape, kidnapping; victim ‘stable’ in hospital

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Excelsior Springs Police Department collaborated to take a potential suspect into custody Friday in relation to a reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz, Greg Dailey, Emily Rittman and Betsy Webster
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs neighborhood will be the subject of a dayslong investigation after a reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street.

Excelsior Springs Lt. Ryan Dowdy said Friday evening a woman “began banging and screaming on neighboring doors” just after 7:45 a.m.

Neighbor Lisa Johnson noticed the woman hunched over and nearly crawling toward her. Johnson said it was obvious the woman had experienced trauma. She had marks on her wrist and face. Johnson called police.

Excelsior Springs Lt. Ryan Dowdy said a woman “began banging and screaming on neighboring doors," claiming she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

“Her face was bound, and she had taken that off. She had some kind of collar device on,” Johnson said. “She told me that she was being held and that the person she was being held by lived up the street.”

Dowdy said it was apparent to law enforcement the woman had been held against her will for a significant period of time. Dowdy said the woman was in stable condition in a hospital.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated Friday evening Timothy Haslett, Jr. had been charged with:

  • first-degree rape
  • first-degree kidnapping
  • second-degree assault

A cadaver dog was at the scene of an Old Orchard Street residence, but police said any findings would not be released until a report was constructed.

Dowdy said the dog was called to the residence based on the statement of the victim.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have more as it follows.

