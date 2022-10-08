Excelsior Springs man charged with rape, kidnapping; victim ‘stable’ in hospital

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs neighborhood will be the subject of a dayslong investigation after a reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street.

Excelsior Springs Lt. Ryan Dowdy said Friday evening a woman “began banging and screaming on neighboring doors” just after 7:45 a.m.

Neighbor Lisa Johnson noticed the woman hunched over and nearly crawling toward her. Johnson said it was obvious the woman had experienced trauma. She had marks on her wrist and face. Johnson called police.

Excelsior Springs Lt. Ryan Dowdy said a woman “began banging and screaming on neighboring doors," claiming she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

“Her face was bound, and she had taken that off. She had some kind of collar device on,” Johnson said. “She told me that she was being held and that the person she was being held by lived up the street.”

Dowdy said it was apparent to law enforcement the woman had been held against her will for a significant period of time. Dowdy said the woman was in stable condition in a hospital.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated Friday evening Timothy Haslett, Jr. had been charged with:

first-degree rape

first-degree kidnapping

second-degree assault

A cadaver dog was at the scene of an Old Orchard Street residence, but police said any findings would not be released until a report was constructed.

Dowdy said the dog was called to the residence based on the statement of the victim.

