Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
Police arrested a suspect after the shooting. No other information was immediately released.
