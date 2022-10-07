Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.

Police arrested a suspect after the shooting. No other information was immediately released.

