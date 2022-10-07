St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020.

Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes.

The first carjacking took place in April of 2020, wherein Whitfield robbed a woman of her 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix at gunpoint, court records state. The following month, Whitfield reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint, stealing her 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Police later identified the stolen vehicle and there was a high-speed pursuit. Whitman was apprehended after he crashed the vehicle. police found an AR-15 and pistol inside the vehicle.

Whitfield pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime.

According to police, Barton had asked her cousin for the ride prior to Whitfield’s first armed carjacking. She pleaded guilty to one count each of carjacking and brandishing a firearm. Her hearing is scheduled for October 13, where she could face up to seven years in prison.

