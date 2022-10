ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the biggest Oktoberfest events is happening in Soulard.

The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Soulard Market Park. There will be beer, food, and live music, along with a wine garden, a beer stein-holding competition, and a chicken dance-off.

