Person rushed to hospital after shooting at East St. Louis restaurant

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting at an East St. Louis restaurant.

News 4 crews were on the scene after the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday at Lum’s Chop Suey, which is located along State Street. There were several evidence markers seen inside the restaurant.

The restaurant was reportedly open at the time.

