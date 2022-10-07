Person rushed to hospital after shooting at East St. Louis restaurant

News 4 crews were on the scene after the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday at Lum’s Chop Suey, which is located along State Street.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting at an East St. Louis restaurant.

The restaurant was reportedly open at the time.

