FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED: Frost expected overnight

First Alert Weather Day Saturday - Potential For Widespread Morning Frost.

Saturday Morning Frost Potential: Frost is possible Saturday morning, especially away from the warmer city in suburban and rural areas and valleys. It’s a good idea to protect sensitive plants by bringing them in or covering them up with a breathable cloth. While the city will hit around 40 for the low, outlying areas will dip a bit colder. And there is a freeze warning for Pike County where the low will hit 32.

Saturday will be sunny and cool and then chilly for Game 2 in the evening with mid 50s at first pitch and even dipping to the upper 40s by the end of the game.

Sunday will be chilly to start with a lower chance of frost, but likely some areas experiencing another round. So keep the plants protected just in case, though our temperatures will be a degree or two warmer. Then a high of 73, but watch for a cool evening game (if necessary) Sunday evening with mid 60s at first pitch.

Above normal temperatures the first half of next week. Our next chance of rain holds off until Wednesday & Wednesday night when we have a 30% chance of showers.

