Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet.

On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.

Two days later, St. Clair officers received information that the couple was spotted leaving a liquor store, and walking in the town of St. Clair. Local police set up a perimeter and brought a K-9 Unit and drone to assist in locating the Bells. David Bell was apprehended shortly after, and police also said they discovered a controlled substance and paraphernalia located in a nearby backpack. Rachelle Bell was not located in the perimeter and is still missing.

David Bell has an extensive criminal history dating all the way back to 2000. Criminal counts on his record include drug manufacturing and distribution, domestic assault, burglary, and resisting arrest. David Bell was booked at the St. Clair Police Department and released to Franklin County deputies for transportation to an adult detention center.

