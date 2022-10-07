2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old.

The younger suspect is believed to be connected to burglaries between August 2 and August 5, 2022. Some of the suspected crimes include burglaries at a Dominos at 8814 Gravois Road, a Subway at 4305 Butler Hill, Olde Town Donuts in Fenton, Penn Station in Fenton and a Subway in Fenton. The teenager is also believed to have stolen nine guns from Denny Dennis at 1 Gravois Road in Fenton. He has been charged with seven counts of burglary.

The older suspect has not been charged but the St. Louis County Family Court is reviewing his suspected connection to the same cases. He is also suspected of committing several separate business burglaries and car thefts in June.

St. Louis County Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Property are also searching for a third juvenile believed to be connected to the same burglaries.

