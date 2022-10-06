WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Colby Harris of North County. The North County Police Cooperative stated that at the time of the incident, he was armed with a 9mm pistol and is now on the run.

Harris’ nickname is “Santana” and he is known to frequent the Fairgrounds Park Area in north St. Louis and parts of Pine Lawn.

If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 314-428-6868 or CrimeStoppers.

