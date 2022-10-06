UPS hosting hiring event for the holiday season

UPS hosting hiring event for holiday season
By Isaac Golden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - UPS is looking to hire for the upcoming holidays by hosting 600 hiring events nationwide, one of them taking place at the Jefferson Avenue Facility in St. Louis this weekend.

UPS is aiming to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays. At the Jefferson Avenue Facility, UPS will be accepting applicants for package drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, and package handlers. UPS will be hosting these job fairs on Friday and Saturday at 520 Jefferson Ave. St. Louis, MO. 63103

Job seekers interested in RSVPing for a local event or an online virtual sessions can visit UPSJobs.com, where you can also find available seasonal positions.

