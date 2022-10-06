Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
US sanctions Asian firms over North Korean fuel shipments
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
FILE - The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise