St. Peters man pleads guilty to downloading and sharing child pornography

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters man admitted Thursday to downloading and sharing child pornography through a variety of social media apps.

Officials say Eric Crews, 37, admitted to using social media to send and receive child porn through large group chats. He uploaded 14 files containing child sexual abuse material to Kik Messenger on Nov. 11, 2020, and shared them with other people.

When police searched Crews’ home on June 15, 2021, they found at least 5,400 images and 610 videos on his phone. Crews pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography and could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both when sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023.

