Homeless encampment boarded up in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards.

“It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay here or not,” says homeowner Allen Wilson.

The city’s public safety department says the area of Virginia Avenue is being patrolled by police with assistance from outreach resources and human services.

READ: Neighbors fed up as homeless squatters take over South City neighborhood

However, some local leaders aren’t on the same page about what to do when it comes to this population.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for that. Those folks need to be thrown out of there. That home needs to be boarded up and condemned by the city,” says Alderman Jack Coatar.

“When folks say we just want to remove these people. We don’t want to see them anymore, I think that’s really short-sighted,” says Alderwoman Megan Green. “We need a place for them to go. We can’t just remove them from one area and push them to the next or we’re not really solving the issue.”

Coatar and Green are both vying for the Aldermanic president seat this November. While Green believes the city is on the right path to relocating homeless individuals, Coatar says the mayor’s office is not doing enough.

“We need tiny homes and we need emergency shelters. We’ve got federal funds to deal with this,” says Coatar. “We appropriated $16 million to help with this issue over a year ago and to date $2 million has been spent.”

“Is it an ideal situation? Absolutely not, but simply arresting people for not having a place to live, that seems very inhumane,” Green said.

News 4 also captured tents pitched under the Martin Luther King Bridge on the Riverfront.

More homeless encampments are popping up across the city. In Dutchtown, a woman is living on the corner under a tarp and couch cushions.

“I’m sorry,” says Coatar. “The government’s failing you.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.