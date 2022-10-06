St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits.

One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.

“The goal between my office and the rest of the task force is aggressive enforcement,” St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said. “If you get caught you will be charged, we’ll ask for high bonds, so you don’t go home at night. And ultimately our recommendation will be a prison sentence.”

Police continue to stress the importance of locking your doors and taking all of your personal belongings out of cars to help prevent car theft.

