Shriners helps partially paralyzed boy be more active

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The annual Shriners Hospital telethon is just one week away. It’s an opportunity to help raise money to help Shriners make a difference in the lives of kids.

Ten-year-old Liam is one of those kids. He was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from the knee down. That doesn’t stop him from doing whatever he feels like.

Be it basketball or martial arts, Liam is an active kid. But he needs surgery to straighten his feet. A family friend suggested Shriners Hospital for help with the expensive treatment.

Shriners has helped bring more joy to Liam’s family. He is now a Shriners patient ambassador.

