Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job.

Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.

The checks were pre-signed by the company’s owner and his relatives so they could be used to pay vendors, according to a plea agreement. Carper used the money to buy a 2015 Nissan SUV, a 2016 Toyota pickup, a Caterpillar 247 skid loader, and vacations to Alaska.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023. She could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine and will be ordered to pay back all the money.

