Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department.

Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.

The officer received minor injuries and wasn’t hospitalized.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Crestwood police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 44
Crestwood officer's car involved in I-44 crash
News 4's David Amelotti rides along with Bellefontaine Neighbors police.
Bellefontaine Neighbors police facing officer shortage
cardinals playoffs
Cardinals playoff baseball to bring in millions of dollars to St. Louis economy
News 4 is getting brand new accounts on just how troubled the city’s downtown jail really is....
Former city jail superintendent and corrections officer speak out about dangerous staffing shortages
Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit...
Madison County state’s attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law