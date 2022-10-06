Operation Food Search hosts 8th annual health carefair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Senator Jill Schupp is teaming up with Rep. Tracy McCreery and Operation Food Search to host a free healthcare event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The eighth annual CareFair will be held at Ritenour High School. This event is used to help people of all ages access free health services including free flu shots, mental health and crisis resources, colon cancer screening kits, and more.

