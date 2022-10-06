Operation Food Search hosts 8th annual health carefair

generic health
generic health(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Senator Jill Schupp is teaming up with Rep. Tracy McCreery and Operation Food Search to host a free healthcare event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The eighth annual CareFair will be held at Ritenour High School. This event is used to help people of all ages access free health services including free flu shots, mental health and crisis resources, colon cancer screening kits, and more.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4 is getting brand new accounts on just how troubled the city’s downtown jail really is....
Former city jail superintendent and corrections officer speak out about dangerous staffing shortages
Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit...
Madison County state’s attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law
A St. Peters man admitted Thursday to downloading and sharing child pornography through a...
St. Peters man pleads guilty to downloading and sharing child pornography
The annual Shriners Hospital telethon is just one week away. It’s an opportunity to help raise...
Shriner story
Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit...
Madison County Safe T Act Lawsuit