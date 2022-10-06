North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL.

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.

“I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise must have hired someone to head off security, I guess,” Losson Leonard said, business owner.

The owner, Losson Leonard, says after talking to his 6-foot-6 employee, he learned Sebastian was recruited to play ball at Minot State as an offensive lineman.

The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the...
The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Wednesday.(none)

He also discovered Sebastian was working towards a career in the NFL, and in the meantime, making pizzas.

“He’s like, you’re my favorite pizza place, so might as well get a job here, so that’s what happened. My manager, Denise gave him a job, and he worked for us two, three days a week whenever he could when he’s not training,” Leonard said.

Leonard says after being waived by the Denver Broncos; the NFL hopeful was signed Wednesday by the New England Patriots.

He said he and others at the restaurant are proud of Sebastian and his work ethic.

“I think he’s a great young man, and I wish him the best. I think he’ll do well. I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out, I think he’ll have a great career in the NFL,” Leonard said, both on and off the field.

KFYR also reached out to Sebastian’s trainer in Minot, Kenneth McCoy.

He said Sebastian pushes him to be a better trainer, and he will be watching him through the season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite...
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite President Biden’s low approval rating
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says