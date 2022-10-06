Madison County state’s attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit aimed at delaying the Safe-T law’s implementation.

The Safe-T Law was passed by Illinois’ general assembly in 2021. It eliminates cash bail and critics say it does not allow for a judge’s consideration of factors like flight risk or danger to the public.

Haine says that bail reform is needed and this law will be “terrible” for public safety.

“In Madison County, we charge 4,00 felonies a year and many thousands more misdemeanors and traffic offenses. We only have 260 people currently held in our jail, that’s a tiny percentage of the serious crimes charged in Madison County. This is not a situation where judges are holding trivial low-level offenders for no reason. The individuals being held in our jail on bond have been assessed by a judge, repeat offenders, risky offenders, offenders who have failed to show up to court repeatedly, those are the folks we’re saving our valuable jail space for,” Haine says.

He also said if the Safe-T Law goes into effect as written, more than 100 inmates in the Madison County jail will have to be released. People charged with crimes like robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and even second-degree murder would not be eligible to be detained under the new law.

