FIRST ALERT: Potential for widespread morning frost Saturday

First Alert Weather Day Saturday - Potential For Widespread Morning Frost.

A much cooler day today. Skies will be cloudy at times but expect clearing this evening through tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s.

Friday Game 1 Considerable cloudiness, cool and dry. Expect temperatures to be near 60 through the game. Winds should remain fairly light. Certainly cool enough for a jacket or sweatshirt.

Saturday Morning Frost Potential: Widespread frost is possible west and northwest of St. Louis Saturday morning. It’s a good idea to protect sensitive plants in those areas. However, closer into the St. Louis metro temperatures will be border line for frost, which is typically 36° or colder. I can’t rule out some patchy frost in St. Louis, especially in valleys and on cars which get colder.

Saturday will be sunny and cool and then chilly for Game 2 in the evening with mid 50s at first pitch.

Above normal temperatures the first half of next week. Looks like a good chance for some widespread rain by Wednesday.

